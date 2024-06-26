Weather update: Delhi's date with Monsoon this weekend? Skymet predicts heavy showers from Friday

The Monsoon is likely to reach the national capital territory of Delhi anytime between Friday and Sunday, private weather agency Skymet said.

The capital and suburbs can expect some heavy showers during the weekend, the agency said.

Pre-monsoon showers are likely over Delhi till the arrival of the monsoon over the weekend, Skymet said. Delhi has witnessed nearly drought-like conditions in the pre-monsoon months of March, April, and May as rainfall was below normal by 75%, 54% and 99% respectively, it said.

Related Articles

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast said that conditions are set to become conducive for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into remaining parts of West, Central, and East India, along with certain areas of Northwest India over the next 3-4 days.

The monsoon’s progress is also anticipated in additional regions of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and southeastern Rajasthan in the coming days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the West Coast and over Northeast India during next 4-5 days.

On the other hand, the weather forecast issued by the Met Office warns of potential heat wave conditions affecting isolated pockets of Jammu division on 26-27 June, and in Punjab & West Rajasthan today. It is expected that maximum temperatures across Northwest and Central India will remain relatively unchanged over the next two days before decreasing by 2-4°C thereafter.