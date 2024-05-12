Weather update: Heavy rain and storm likely to happen till May 14 in these states, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that rainfall and storms are set to happen in the days ahead. This will put a break on the ongoing heatwave in central and eastern parts of India.



According to the IMD, weather patterns across these regions will significantly shift on May 12, 13, and 14. On May 12, isolated regions within Uttarakhand is likely to experience lightning storms and winds with speeds varying between 40-50 kmph.



Moreover, the IMD forecasts that Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will see a mix of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on May 12 and 13. Thunderstorm sand dust storms, with accompanying gusty winds, are also predicted for isolated locations in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during this two-day period.



The IMD further expects similar weather conditions to persist over southern peninsular India until May 16. Notably, however, from May 16, a fresh heatwave will likely overcome Northwest India.



With regard to the plains of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the IMD anticipates gusty surface winds to surge on May 12 and 13. Also, hailstorms are likely to happen in states such as Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Gujarat on these same dates.



The IMD made these announcements in the wake of several incidences of heavy rainfall and hailstorms reported in isolated areas around the country in the last 24 hours. Specific instances include Maharashtra, which recently experienced a severe heatwave where temperatures peaked at around 43.5 degrees Celsius.