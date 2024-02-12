Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in these states; check details here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for extremely heavy rainfall till February 13 in several states of Central and North India. Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana.

IMD's official statement indicates probable rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Central India till February 13.

Minimum temperatures of 7-11°C were recorded over many parts of northern plains on Sunday, which were below normal by 2-4°C in some regions. The lowest minimum temperature of 4.6°C was reported at Amritsar. I

MD predicts rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during February 12-13, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on February 12, Bihar on February 13 and 14, and Gangetic West Bengal on February 14.

These states are likely to witness rainfall under the influence of a trough from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. Hailstorms are also likely over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh on 12 February.

Rainfall is expected over Odisha on February 12, 15 and 16, and in Uttar Pradesh from February 12 -14. IMD anticipates a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over Northwest India and East India in the next 5 and 3 days respectively.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Central India in the next 5 days. Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on February 12.

Weather forecast for Delhi includes mist on Monday morning, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD forecast also includes squally wind with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Comorin area. It further states the Gulf of Oman adjoining the north west Arabian Sea is likely to witness squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph. Fishermen have also been advised to not venture into these areas.