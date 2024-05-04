Weather update: No heatwave in Delhi for now, slight rain reprieve for south of India

While Bengaluru got a rain reprieve this week after driest April in 41 years, capital Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity was recorded at 44 per cent at 8.30 am. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle and strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Delhi is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week, and there is no heatwave predicted in the capital for the next 10 days, predicted the weather agency.

Rain is expected in some parts of India in the coming week. The weather agency predicted light rains in multiple southern states, expected to bring down the maximum temperature in the region. Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Saturday, said the MeT department.



Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally) is predicted over South Interior Karnataka adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema. Heatwave conditions are predicted in Western Rajasthan, Saurashtra Kutch and North Interior Karnataka on May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

There is a possibility of a heatwave in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Interior Karnataka on May 5.