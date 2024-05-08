'Welcome to great, green and trashy New Delhi': Danish envoy urges action on worsening cleanliness near embassies 

The Danish ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, has issued a plea for urgent action regarding the worsening state of cleanliness near the Denmark and Greek embassies in New Delhi.

Expressing his dismay at the unsightly conditions, the envoy called on authorities to prioritise concrete action over the condition.

Related Articles

In a video posted through his social media platform X, the envoy pointed on the littered surroundings near his embassy. The video's caption read, "Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this."

Tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the video, Svane said, "Welcome to great green and trashy New Delhi. Here we have the Danish embassy, and we have the Greek embassy over there. This should be a service lane. But you see, it's full of trash, and people are just dumping whatever they like to do here. So I hope somebody will listen to this and take action. No more nice words. Just action."

The envoy's call for action comes from similar concerns raised by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena earlier in March.

Saxena had shared images depicting civic challenges in the national capital, underscoring his duty to bring such issues to the attention of the Chief Minister.

Responding to the feedback, Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for shedding light on the issues in Sangam Vihar, a locality in South Delhi. Kejriwal acknowledged the importance of addressing shortcomings and pledged to rectify the identified issues within a week.

