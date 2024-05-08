scorecardresearch
Business Today
BJP chief JP Nadda and IT cell head Amit Malviya summoned by Karnataka police over social media post

The FIR was filed regarding a video posted on BJP Karnataka's social media page The FIR was filed regarding a video posted on BJP Karnataka's social media page

BJP chief JP Nadda and IT cell head Amit Malviya were summoned by Karnataka police on Wednesday. According to the reports, the Investigating Officer of the Highgrounds Police in the state's capital city Bengaluru issued a notice to the leaders.

The "objectionable" post included a video depicting the Congress favouring Muslims for reservation at the expense of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, an accusation made by several top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recent days.

The summon comes after an animated video was shared by BJP's Karnataka social media handle on social media, following a complaint from Congress to the police and Election Commission. 

Previously, a FIR was issued against them for sharing the video on social media which allegedly showed Congress preferring Muslims in reservation politics.

JP Nadda and Amit Malviya have been granted one week to appear before the Bengaluru Police in connection with the video.

Published on: May 08, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
