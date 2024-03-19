'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh writes to Kavitha, says 'enough evidence to prove her corruption'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in jail in a Rs 200-crore extortion case, has written a letter to BRS leader K Kavitha, saying her "karmas are coming back" to her, India Today reported on Tuesday.

In the letter dated March 18, three days after the ED arrested Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam, the conman said: "The truth has prevailed, the dramas of saying fake cases, fake allegations, the political witch hunt have fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you."

Related Articles

Referring to her as 'akka', the Telugu word for elder sister, Sukesh also told Kavitha she will now "have to face the power of truth". "You always thought you were untouchable... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is stronger and powerful than ever."

On Monday, the ED said Kavitha conspired with top leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the excise policy formulation and implementation. In exchange for these favours, the probe agency said, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of the AAP.

In his letter to Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, the conman claimed that her arrest would now open a "Pandora's Box of corruption".

"All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, my dearest Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed to another level. Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Germany will all be out in the open."

Sukesh advised the BRS leader that there was no point in "trying to still hide everything" and safeguard Kejriwal, who he called the "kingpin and the godfather of this scam". He said there is enough evidence to prove Kavitha's corruption. "Will see you soon, akka, face-to-face. I welcome you to the greatest Tihar club."

In its statement, the ED on Monday said that a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickbacks, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP. "K Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy."

(With inputs from Sanjay Sharma)



