West Asia conflict: Government warns against unsafe fuel storage amid stable supply assurances

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued a clear warning to the public regarding the storage of fuel, urging consumers not to keep petrol or diesel in loose or unsuitable containers. The advisory highlights serious safety risks associated with improper fuel storage, as the government seeks to prevent accidents and ensure public safety in the current market environment.

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Officials have instructed all retail fuel outlets to adhere strictly to established safety protocols when dispensing petrol and diesel. The ministry stated that any violation of these safety standards by retail outlets will result in strict action, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safe fuel distribution practices.

The warning comes at a time when concerns have been raised over potential shortages amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, the government maintains that fuel supplies across India remain stable and adequate. The Ministry confirmed that there is currently no disruption in the availability of petroleum products at retail outlets nationwide.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the media, outlining the government’s strategy to mitigate risks and maintain energy security. He stated, "There is no crisis regarding petroleum products in India... the war-like situation in the Middle East has posed a challenge to all countries. Speaking of our neighbouring countries, an emergency-like situation prevails in Pakistan, while schools and colleges have been closed in Bangladesh," he said.

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Shekhawat further emphasised India’s efforts to diversify crude oil import sources, noting, "We used to import crude oil from a total of 27 countries earlier; now the government has signed agreements with 40 countries for crude oil imports. We have diversified our supply lines," he said, adding that while the gas supply has been disrupted, the government has taken necessary steps to keep the supply going.

The Ministry has also resumed the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders in various states, aiming to ensure smooth supply across both domestic and commercial sectors. Protocols have been put in place to prevent black marketing and hoarding of petroleum products, with authorities monitoring compliance closely at all levels.

Responding to criticism from the Congress party regarding the situation, the government dismissed claims of mismanagement or crisis. A spokesperson said, "The Congress has no issue, that's why they are trying to make it an issue," asserting that opposition concerns were unfounded.

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The advisory issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reaffirms the government's position on fuel safety and supply stability. Citizens are reminded to avoid unsafe practices, while retail outlets are expected to maintain rigorous adherence to prescribed safety norms.