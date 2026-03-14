US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any strike on Iran’s energy facilities will be met with retaliation against US-backed companies operating in the region. He said Tehran will respond directly if its oil or gas infrastructure is targeted. Iran also stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but restrictions apply to vessels belonging to “enemies and their allies.”

US President Donald Trump threatened heavy strikes on Iranian boats and coastal positions amid rising tensions in the Gulf, warning of strong military action. He also urged countries including China, Japan, France, and the UK to deploy naval ships to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian naval forces have launched strikes on US military bases in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, according to Iranian state media, marking a sharp escalation in tensions in the Gulf region. IRGC navy chief Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the attacks targeted radar systems, aircraft and fuel storage facilities at the al-Dhafra and Sheikh Isa bases.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also warned that US interests in the UAE, including ports and military sites, are now legitimate targets after recent American strikes on Iranian positions. Meanwhile, Iran criticised US oil policy, saying Washington is now urging countries, including India, to buy Russian crude amid supply concerns triggered by the conflict.

As the West Asia conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel enters its 15th day, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, countered US President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran wants to negotiate with Washington DC.

The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India said that Iran would "never ever" negotiate with the Trump administration, adding that the US started this war. He added that Iran was negotiating with the US, and the latter attacked them.

His comments come after Trump claimed in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning that Iran is "totally defeated" and wants a deal that he would not accept. Meanwhile, Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air said on Saturday that it would apply a fuel surcharge on all its domestic and international flights starting March 15 (Sunday) due to the significant increase in the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).



Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 on its domestic and international routes. With this announcement, Akasa Air has joined the likes of IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express.

The airlines have levied fuel surcharge as crude oil prices have gone up by more than 40 per cent in just 15 days amid the raging war in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supply via the Strait of Hormuz. By Saturday, crude oil prices surged to around $103 per barrel from $73 per barrel a day before the war began on February 28.

If the disruptions at Hormuz continue, Middle Eastern crude supply outages could rise to 10 million barrels per day by the end of the month. As of March 13, supply outages reached 8 million barrels per day, according to Kpler estimates.

Also Read: Crude oil prices surge over 40% in a fortnight as West Asia conflict enters third week

Previously, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported that oil infrastructure on Kharg Island was not damaged as a result of US forces' strikes on the island. Kharg Island handles around 90 per cent of Iran's crude exports, making it a critical point for global energy markets.

The confirmation came after Trump threatened that if Tehran continues to disrupt shipping movement at the Strait of Hormuz, its oil infrastructure could be affected. Meanwhile, US Interior Secretary Doug Burghum said that the US can provide a "reliable" energy supply to the Asia-Pacific. Burghum's comments come at a time when continued disruptions at the strategically vital Hormuz waterway have resulted in skyrocketing oil and gas prices worldwide.

Also Read: West Asia conflict: Iran grants safe passage to two Indian-flagged LPG tankers 'Shivalik', 'Nanda Devi' through Hormuz