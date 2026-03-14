West Asia conflict: Iran grants safe passage to two Indian-flagged LPG tankers 'Shivalik', 'Nanda Devi' through Hormuz

US Israel Iran war: In a rare move, Iran has granted two Indian-flagged LPG tankers safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, despite a tight blockade on global energy supplies, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources.

The Indian-flagged tanker Shivalik successfully crossed the Strait under Indian Navy escort, sources said. A second vessel, the Nanda Devi, is expected to follow shortly.

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The move follows a high-level discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the flow of goods and energy. Since the start of the bombing campaign by the US and Israel, Iran has largely closed the Strait—a waterway that usually handles 20% of the world’s oil and LNG.

While Tehran maintains a strict "no-exit" policy on supplies bound for US allies, India has successfully negotiated a vital exemption to keep its energy supplies flowing.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi claimed in a social media post that the US spent months "bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia". Araghchi further said that after two weeks of war with Iran, the White House is now "begging with the world, including India, to buy Russian crude."

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He, however, did not let Europe off the hook either. "Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic."

The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude.



Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/fbkrXpXa9P — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 13, 2026

On Friday night, Iranian envoy to India Mohammad Fathali said that Indian vessels could pass safely through Hormuz, which transports around 50 per cent of India's oil imports.

Calling New Delhi an important partner for Tehran, Fathali said, "We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region."

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“The Government of India, in this situation after the war, helped us in different fields,” he said, adding that positive developments regarding transit through the crucial waterway were expected in “two or three hours”.

Besides this, a crude tanker is expected to arrive in India on Saturday, carrying Saudi Arabian oil through the strategic waterway.

The Strait is a global energy chokepoint. With most traffic halted due to regional conflict, India’s ability to secure transit highlights its unique diplomatic standing with Iran. This exception could be a turning point for energy stability in the region.