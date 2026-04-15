HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Ltd, reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with net profit rising by 41.38 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company posted a profit of Rs 750.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 530.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations also witnessed a healthy uptick, increasing 11.24 per cent to Rs 4,745.4 crore from Rs 4,266.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, the company saw a notable rise in expenses during the quarter. Total expenses climbed 50.38 per cent YoY to Rs 260.6 crore, up from Rs 173.3 crore in the same period last year, indicating higher operational and business-related costs.

In addition, the company's Board of Directors approved a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis. The borrowing plan totals up to Rs 32,824.72 crore, which includes renewal of Rs 31,974.72 crore and a fresh approval of Rs 850 crore. The proposal is subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Alongside its earnings announcement, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. Earlier, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

The results were announced after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, shares of HDB Financial Services ended 4.71 per cent higher at Rs 644.20 on BSE.