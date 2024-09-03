West Bengal Assembly passes anti-rape 'Aparajita' bill; Here is what the bill is all about

The West Bengal Assembly has unanimously passed the 'Aparajita' bill, aimed at strengthening laws against rape and sexual offences. This groundbreaking legislation makes West Bengal the first state to amend central laws addressing such grave crimes, following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month at the RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the bill as “historic” and “model,” dedicating it to the memory of the 31-year-old victim. The 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' introduces the death penalty for those convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, marking a significant step in the fight against gender-based violence.

During the assembly session, Banerjee emphasised the bill's potential to close gaps in existing central legislation. She said, “Rape is a curse against humanity, and we require social reforms to prevent such atrocities.” She urged Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to advocate for the bill’s prompt assent from Governor CV Ananda Bose.

What does the bill contain?

Mamata said that the bill would ensure:

- Harshest punishment is given for cases of harassment and rape of women

- Provisions of the POCSO Act have been further tightened

- Death penalty has been provided for rapists if their acts result in the death of the victim or they suffer severe brain damage

- Under the bill, an Aparajita Task Force will be formed, in which punishment will be given within 21 days of the preliminary report

- Routes on which nurses and female doctors travel will be covered. For this, the state's govt has sanctioned Rs 120 crores

- CCTV cameras will be installed everywhere

- We have also made a provision of 'Ratri Saathi', which states that women will do 12 hours duty, and if needed, doctors will extend their duty

- Women working at night will be given full security

Mamata said, "From here, after passing this bill, it will go to the Governor; after passing from him, it will go to the President, and after her approval, it will be historic."

Banerjee also highlighted the alarming rates of crimes against women in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, contrasting this with West Bengal's judicial outcomes, which she claims provide justice for victims. “We want justice from the CBI and the guilty hanging,” she asserted.

While the BJP welcomed the passage of the bill, party leaders underscored that the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) includes stringent provisions to tackle crimes against women and children.

Adhikari proposed amendments during the session, calling for immediate implementation of the new law. “It is your (state government) responsibility to ensure this law is enacted without delay,” he stated.