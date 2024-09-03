Arrested RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh undergoes medical examination at B R Hospital 

Doctors from B. R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway, conducted medical examinations on Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, along with three others who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged financial irregularities. The examinations took place late Monday night at the CBI's anti-corruption branch in West Bengal.

Ghosh is under investigation for corruption and financial misconduct at the medical institution, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court that mandated the CBI to investigate the allegations. Alongside Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha and Suman Hazar, as well as his additional security personnel, Afsar Ali, were also taken into custody.

Union State Minister Sukanta Majumdar commented on the situation, stating on September 2 that he had anticipated Ghosh's arrest in the corruption case, despite previous doubts regarding his involvement in a separate rape and murder case concerning a postgraduate trainee doctor.

In a video message shared on the social media platform X, Majumdar expressed, "The arrest was bound to happen and it was a demand of the people of Bengal... I already had doubts if the CBI could arrest Dr. Sandip Ghosh in the matter of rape-murder due to the lack of evidence, but in the case of corruption, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested, as I had predicted earlier."

The CBI officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ghosh on August 24, following the Calcutta High Court's orders regarding the corruption allegations.

Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from February 2021 to September 2023. Although he was transferred in October 2023, he returned to his role at the hospital within a month.

He remained in this position until the tragic incident where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered inside a seminar hall. Her semi-nude body was discovered on August 9, leading to nationwide protests and violence in West Bengal.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, has been arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder.