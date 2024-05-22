scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

West Bengal Elections 2024: If BJP gets 30 seats, TMC will disintegrate, claims Amit Shah

The BJP had won 18 seats in 2019, and this time the party is hoping to win 25-plus seats. Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday predicted that BJP's vote share and seats will increase in West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win 30 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Once that happens, the TMC will disintegrate and the exit of the Mamata Banerjee government will be certain, Shah said while addressing a rally at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district.

The BJP had won 18 seats in 2019, and this time the party is hoping to win 25-plus seats. Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday predicted that BJP's vote share and seats will increase in West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha. Cumulatively, the ace strategist said, the saffron party will add 20-25 more seats from East and South.   

Voting for 25 seats has been completed, while rest of the constituencies will poll in the next two phases - 8 seats on May 25 and 9 seats on June 1.  

Today, Amit Shah slammed the TMC government, saying Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The issue of infiltration is a grave concern for not just Bengal but the entire country," he said. "Demography is constantly being changed in Bengal. Mamata didi is putting the security of the nation at stake for pursuing her vote bank politics."

Shaha also said that political violence in Bengal has weakened the democracy in the state. "But I insist you not be afraid, Mamata didi's goon didn't even dare to touch people in the past 5 phases of elections. We have requested the ECI to deploy personnel from paramilitary forces for post-poll security," he said. 

The Home Minister said that infiltrators constitute Mamata Banerjee's vote bank. "Mamata didi stands against the implementation of CAA because she is scared of her vote bank...During the UPA regime, Pakistani infiltrators used to attack us and then abscond. But, Modi ji's govt retaliated to terrorist attacks with operations like URI and airstrikes."


 

Published on: May 22, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
