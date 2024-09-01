West Bengal horror continues: 13-year-old girl molested at hospital in Howrah

In another shocker from West Bengal, a 13-year-old girl was molested at a hospital in Howrah when she had gone for a check-up, India Today reported on Sunday. The girl was allegedly sexually abused in the CT scanner room of Howrah Sadar Hospital.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said that on the first day of this month, four cases of sexual abuse were reported from West Bengal, which has seen massive protests over an alleged brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Listing the first case, Malviya said that a nurse was molested in llambazar Swasthya Kendra in Birbhum. "A man named Sheikh Abbasuddin forcefully groped her private parts, while she was on night duty. Mamata Banerjee, instead of making working spaces safe for women, will blame the nurse for working at night," he said.

In another case, according to Malviya, a minor was allegedly raped in Bhajanghat, Krishnaganj in Nadia. "In Madhyamgram, a TMC Panchayat member raped a minor, studying in class two. Last night, a girl was sexually abused in the CT scanner room of Howrah Sadar Hospital," he said.

1. Nurse molested in llambazar Swasthya Kendra in Birbhum. A man named Sheikh Abbasuddin forcefully groped her private parts, while she was on night duty. Mamata Banerjee, instead… pic.twitter.com/7SB6bkxdtl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 1, 2024

Attacking the chief minister, the BJP leader said that West Bengal was the most unsafe state for women under Mamata Banerjee. "She has done nothing to enforce the stringent rules and establish Fast Track Courts to punishing accused in rapes and POCSO cases. She is an unmitigated disaster as a Chief Minister and must resign," he said.

India Today reported that a man was arrested for allegedly molesting the on-duty nurse at a government-run hospital in Birbhum. The incident happened when the nurse was administering a saline drip to the man who was brought to the health center on a stretcher due to high fever.

According to the nurse's complaint to the police, the patient touched her inappropriately while she was attending to him. The nurse further alleged that the patient not only touched her inappropriately but also used offensive language towards her.

The hospital authorities immediately called the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. A formal written complaint has been lodged with the Ilambazar Police Station.

"A male patient was brought in during the night shift with a fever complaint. As advised by the doctors, I was preparing to administer saline to him when he misbehaved. He touched me and used foul language. We feel unsafe working here due to the lack of proper security. How could a patient act this way?" the nurse said while recounting the incident.

Dr Masidul Hasan, who was on duty at the health center on the night of the incident, said that around 8.30 pm, a patient named Abbas Uddin arrived from Chotochak village with a fever. "He started misbehaving as soon as he arrived. After some clinical examinations, we advised that he be given injections and IV fluids. When the nurse went to administer the saline, the patient behaved violently and molested her by touching her inappropriately."