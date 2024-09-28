'We’ve never practiced India Out...': Maldives president Muizzu says acted against ministers who insulted PM Modi

As New Delhi and Male work to finalize dates for Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu’s upcoming visit to India, Muizzu has signaled a softening stance by condemning two Deputy Ministers for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at Princeton University’s 'Dean’s Leadership Series,' Muizzu stated, “No one should say such a thing. I took action against it. I will not accept insulting anyone, whether he is a leader or an ordinary person. Every human being has a reputation,” according to Maldivian media outlet Adhadhu.

The remarks come at a crucial moment, as both countries prepare for a bilateral meeting, originally set for September but now expected to take place in October. Muizzu’s comments address earlier tensions when Deputy Youth Ministers Malsha Shareef and Mariyam Shiuna posted derogatory remarks about Modi on social media, leading to their suspension and eventual resignation.

By addressing this issue publicly and reaffirming his commitment to respectful diplomatic relations, Muizzu’s latest comments may help ease lingering tensions from the earlier ‘India Out’ campaign, a significant point of friction in the India-Maldives relationship during his administration.

Muizzu also sought to clarify his position on foreign policy, stating, “We have never been against any one country. It’s not ‘India Out.’ The Maldives faced a serious problem with foreign military presence on its soil.

The people of the Maldives do not want foreign soldiers in the country.” This statement follows a defence dialogue between India and the Maldives, which discussed ongoing defence cooperation and military exercises.

His visit to India, expected in October, will be key in resetting ties between the two nations, especially after recent diplomatic tensions over military personnel stationed in the Maldives. Both nations agreed earlier this year on the withdrawal of 80 Indian military personnel, which was completed by May.