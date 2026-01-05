India has taken a significant step in strengthening its maritime environmental and security capabilities with the commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap, the country’s first indigenously designed Pollution Control Vessel (PCV). Built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the ship reflects India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its expanding role as a responsible maritime power.

Commissioned on January 5, 2026, ICGS Samudra Pratap is the largest ship in the Indian Coast Guard’s fleet to date. With over 60% indigenous content, it is the first pollution control vessel designed and built entirely in India, marking a milestone under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The name Samudra Pratap, meaning Majesty of the Seas, symbolises the Coast Guard’s mandate to ensure clean, safe and secure maritime zones while protecting India’s national interests.

Samudra Pratap's role

Marine pollution, oil spills and maritime accidents pose growing risks to coastal ecosystems, fisheries and trade routes. According to the government, Samudra Pratap is designed to significantly improve India’s pollution response, fire-fighting, salvage and maritime safety operations, while also supporting extended surveillance missions across India’s vast maritime domain.

@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels, will be commissioned by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at @goashipyardltd, #Goa on 05 Jan 26. Built by #GSL with over 60% indigenous content, the 114.5 Mtr, 4,200 ton vessel boasts a speed… pic.twitter.com/8HVXYTbhIr — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 4, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the vessel as an embodiment of India’s “mature defence industrial ecosystem”, highlighting efforts to raise indigenous content in future ships to nearly 90%.

Key capabilities & features

Samudra Pratap is equipped with advanced systems specifically designed to detect, contain and neutralise marine pollution. These include side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges and an onboard pollution control laboratory. The ship also features a Fi-Fi Class 1 external fire-fighting system, enabling it to assist in maritime fire emergencies.

For operational efficiency, it integrates modern technologies such as Dynamic Positioning, Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System and Automated Power Management System, allowing stable operations even in rough sea conditions.

In addition to environmental roles, the ship is armed with a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns, underlining its role in coastal patrol and maritime law enforcement.

Technical specifications

The vessel has a displacement of 4,170 tonnes, a length of 114.5 metres, and can achieve speeds exceeding 22 knots. Powered by two 7,500 kW diesel engines driving indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers, it has an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, giving it long-range operational capability.

A first for gender inclusion

Samudra Pratap is also notable for being the first frontline Indian Coast Guard ship to have women officers posted onboard. The move reflects the Coast Guard’s push towards a more inclusive and gender-neutral operational environment, with women increasingly serving in active combat and operational roles.

Strategic importance

Beyond pollution control, the commissioning of Samudra Pratap fits into India’s broader Grand Maritime Vision, aimed at safeguarding not only national waters but also contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The government has positioned the Coast Guard as a force that must evolve from being platform-centric to intelligence-driven and integration-centric, capable of responding proactively to emerging maritime threats.

The ship will be based in Kochi, operating under the Coast Guard Region (West), strengthening India’s preparedness along its western seaboard. With Samudra Pratap, India joins a select group of nations possessing advanced, dedicated pollution response vessels.