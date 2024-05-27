'When ED will question him...': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over 'Parmatma ne mujhe bheja hai' comment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cooked up the 'not biological' story to purportedly avoid the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) questions about Adani after the Lok Sabha elections. He further claimed that the Prime Minister would allegedly say that he does not know anything about it and was asked to do so by 'parmatma'.

"PM says that he does not take decision, but it is taken by Parmatma. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of Parmatma. You know why he has cooked this story? Because when ED will ask him about Adani after elections, he will say that he doesn't know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by Parmatma," the Gandhi scion said.

Rahul Gandhi was alluding to PM Modi's recent interview with News18 where he commented in Hindi he was convinced that God had sent him after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away and upon reflecting on all his experiences.

"Pehle jab tak maa zinda thi mujhe lagta tha ki shayad biologically mujhe janam diya gaya hai. Maa ke jaane ke baad in saare anubhavo ko mai jod kar dekhta hoon to main convince ho chuka hoon, galat ho sakta hoon, aalochak, left log meri dhajjiya uda denge, mere baal noch lenge... mai convince ho chuka hoon ki parmatma ne mujhe bheja hai," the Prime Minister told News18 in an interview.

During this interview, he also said that this energy was bestowed upon him by God. He added, "I believe God has given me abilities, inspiration and good intentions for a purpose... I am nothing but an instrument."

Furthermore, Gandhi also challenged Prime Minister Modi to answer the youth on issues such as jobs. He also said that the INDIA alliance, if it comes to power, will scrap the Agniveer scheme as the Army does not want it.

Rahul Gandhi, however, was not the only Opposition leader who took a jibe at the Prime Minister over his 'parmatma' remark. Shashi Tharoor tagged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and asked whether a divine being can be eligible for Indian citizenship or not.

"Innocent question: can a divine being be eligible for citizenship in India, and if not, does He have the right to vote or to contest elections? Could ECI look into the question of a self-proclaimed divinity participating in the electoral fray?" Tharoor wrote on X.