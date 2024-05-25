Opposition can perform 'mujra' if they want to: PM Modi launches sharp attack on INDIA bloc

In a fiery speech delivered at an election rally in Bihar's Patna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig against the Opposition, particularly targeting the INDIA bloc.

He asserted that he will not allow anyone to strip away the reservation benefits provided to the SC/ST/OBC communities by the Indian Constitution, and INDIA bloc can perform "mujra" (dance) before their vote bank if they want.

During his address, PM Modi emphasised the significance of upholding the rights of marginalised communities, stating, "I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC/ST/OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights."

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to the Constitution and the principles laid down by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, emphasising that no political maneuvering or vote bank politics would deter him from safeguarding the reservation system.

Accusing the Congress party of altering laws related to minority institutions to appease their voter base, PM Modi highlighted the repercussions of such actions. He pointed out that the changes led to the designation of numerous institutions as minority institutions, thereby impacting the reservation quotas for SC/ST/OBC individuals during admissions.

PM Modi said, "After this, thousands of institutions were declared minority institutions. Earlier, SC/ST/OBC used to get full reservations during admission to these institutions," the ANI reported.