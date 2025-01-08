'When Google made an investment proposal...': CM Chandrababu Naidu on how PM Modi helped Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday shared insights into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive and pro-business approach, citing his personal experiences with key investment decisions. Naidu made these remarks during an event in Visakhapatnam, where PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore.

Speaking at the event, Naidu recalled how the Prime Minister's assurance on taxation stability helped secure Google's investment in Visakhapatnam. "When Google made a proposal to come to Visakhapatnam. They asked me one thing: 'we are willing to come to India. There is a taxation. If your government enhances tax in the future, how are we going to face it? I raised this issue to the Prime Minister, and he assured me, 'If you do that type of changing policy, nobody will come to India. I am with you — no question of changing taxation policy,’” Naidu stated.

"How many prime ministers will act like this? If every prime minister had done like this, then so much investment would have come for India. Your school and my school is same, that is why we are thinking the same way. I really appreciate my prime minister, this is my personal experience."

Highlighting other instances, Naidu praised PM Modi's suggestion on ArcelorMittal's proposed steel plant. "ArcelorMittal is willing to invest some money to set up a steel plant. There are some problems. When I went to Prime Minister, I explained to him - 'sir, they want a pipeline. They wanted to get iron ore through slurry'. Immediately, he (PM) made it a point that 'if you want to carry iron ore - there will be a lot of pollution. With slurry you convert it and send it through pipeline. That is the best way for environment and cost of transport.’"

Naidu said he agreed with the Prime Minister. "I entirely agree with you. How many prime ministers can understand this language - that is why I am appreciating you," the Chief Minister said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also lauded the Prime Minister for inspiring progress in Amaravati. "Until yesterday, Amaravati was in a state of uncertainty. Now, it is nearing completion. You must visit to see the transformation and inaugurate the city, as per your vision,” Naidu remarked. He further thanked PM Modi for facilitating the establishment of a BPCL refinery in Ramayapatnam, one of the most backward regions.

Naidu's TDP is a key ally of the NDA. This was PM Modi's first program in Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the Government in Delhi. Addressing the event, PM Modi thanked the people for a grand welcome given to him during the roadshow prior to the event. He added that he respected the spirit of every word and feeling of Naidu during his speech.

"Our Andhra Pradesh is a state of possibilities and opportunities," exclaimed Modi. He remarked that when these possibilities are realised, Andhra Pradesh will develop, and India will become a developed nation. The Prime Minister emphasised that the development of Andhra was his vision and serving the people of Andhra was his commitment.