scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'When I borrowed, I had nothing but a hunch': Here's how a a 22-year-old landed a Rs 15 LPA job with just Rs 15,000

Feedback

'When I borrowed, I had nothing but a hunch': Here's how a a 22-year-old landed a Rs 15 LPA job with just Rs 15,000

In a post on X, Mishra detailed how he secured a job offering Rs 15 LPA in September 2022. He mentioned that borrowing Rs 15,000 from his ex played a crucial role in jumpstarting his career as a personal brand strategist and social media expert.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In a post on X, Mishra detailed how he secured a job offering Rs 15 LPA in September 2022. In a post on X, Mishra detailed how he secured a job offering Rs 15 LPA in September 2022.

 

Sushrut Mishra, the founder of VCMedia Labs, shared how he landed a job paying Rs 15 lakhs per annum at the age of 22. He started VCMedia Labs in June 2023 as a personal branding agency for tech entrepreneurs. Before venturing out on his own, Mishra was earning Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month like any other young professional.

 

In a post on X, Mishra detailed how he secured a job offering Rs 15 LPA in September 2022. He mentioned that borrowing Rs 15,000 from his ex played a crucial role in jumpstarting his career as a personal brand strategist and social media expert.

“At 22, I borrowed Rs 15,000 from my ex to book a return trip to Bengaluru. I had nothing but a hunch,” he wrote. “But that hunch converted Rs 15,000 into Rs 15,00,000.”

 

Mishra explained that his ex was arranging an event for developers in Bengaluru in September 2022, where many startup founders were expected to participate.

“That was it. I knew I'd get something there. But I had no money,” he wrote.

 

Attending the developers conference turned out to be a successful move for Mishra. During the event, he carefully listened to each founder's presentation. When one founder mentioned hiring a developer advocate and community manager, Mishra realized it was the job he desired. He contacted the founder, had a few calls and an interview, and eventually landed a job offering Rs 15 LPA.

“Within 17 days, I'd converted a borrowed Rs 15K into Rs 1500K job,” he wrote.

Published on: May 04, 2024, 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement