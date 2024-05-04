'When I borrowed, I had nothing but a hunch': Here's how a a 22-year-old landed a Rs 15 LPA job with just Rs 15,000

Sushrut Mishra, the founder of VCMedia Labs, shared how he landed a job paying Rs 15 lakhs per annum at the age of 22. He started VCMedia Labs in June 2023 as a personal branding agency for tech entrepreneurs. Before venturing out on his own, Mishra was earning Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month like any other young professional.

In a post on X, Mishra detailed how he secured a job offering Rs 15 LPA in September 2022. He mentioned that borrowing Rs 15,000 from his ex played a crucial role in jumpstarting his career as a personal brand strategist and social media expert.

At 22, I borrowed ₹15,000 from my ex to book a return trip to Bengaluru. I had nothing but a hunch.



“At 22, I borrowed Rs 15,000 from my ex to book a return trip to Bengaluru. I had nothing but a hunch,” he wrote. “But that hunch converted Rs 15,000 into Rs 15,00,000.”

Mishra explained that his ex was arranging an event for developers in Bengaluru in September 2022, where many startup founders were expected to participate.

“That was it. I knew I'd get something there. But I had no money,” he wrote.

Attending the developers conference turned out to be a successful move for Mishra. During the event, he carefully listened to each founder's presentation. When one founder mentioned hiring a developer advocate and community manager, Mishra realized it was the job he desired. He contacted the founder, had a few calls and an interview, and eventually landed a job offering Rs 15 LPA.

“Within 17 days, I'd converted a borrowed Rs 15K into Rs 1500K job,” he wrote.