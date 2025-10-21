‘When one lamp lights another…’: PM Modi pens letter to citizens on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. He said Diwali this year was “particularly special” because lamps will be lit for the first time in many remote areas that were once in the grip of Naxals and Maoists. He also spoke of the next-generation GST reforms as well as urged everyone to adopt ‘swadeshi’.

PM Modi said that India did not only uphold righteousness but also avenged injustice through Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in retaliation for the dastardly Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

“This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” he wrote.

The prime minister said that lower GST has led to citizens saving thousands of crores of rupees.

“In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future,” he said.

He also urged every Indian to adopt swadeshi and promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. “Let us prioritise our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10 per cent and embrace Yoga,” he said.

“Deepavali also teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light doesn't diminish, but it grows further. With the same spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation and positivity in our society and surroundings this Deepavali,” said PM Modi.