‘Gave Pakistan sleepless nights’: PM Modi’s praise for the Navy on Diwali aboard INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong commendation to Navy personnel aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, recalling its pivotal role in Operation Sindoor and its impact on regional security. Addressing the crew during Diwali celebrations off the coast of Goa and Karwar, Modi said, "INS Vikrant reflects the capability of India's armed forces. Its very name gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor.”

​​"INS Vikrant is a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before a battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant," he said, adding that it stands as a testament to the commitment and talent of 21st-century India.

The deployment of INS Vikrant, accompanied by several warships in the Arabian Sea, was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, marking one of the Navy's largest real-time operational movements.

During his visit, Modi described INS Vikrant as a powerful symbol of self-reliance and the Make in India initiative. He highlighted the Navy's transition away from colonial legacy with the adoption of a new flag. He pointed to significant progress in the defence industry, noting that production has more than tripled in the past eleven years, with a new warship or submarine joining the Navy approximately every forty days.

The Prime Minister also noted the increasing global demand for Indian defence products, such as the BrahMos missile, expressing confidence in India’s potential to become a leading defence exporter.

Reflecting on his night aboard INS Vikrant, Modi shared, "I learned the importance of living in the moment. Your dedication is so immense that I could not fully live it, but I have definitely experienced it." He described the experience of viewing the vast ocean and sunrise, saying, "On one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers."

Alongside his praise for naval operations, Modi addressed India's progress in internal security, especially in reducing Maoist violence. He said, "this freedom is knocking on our doors," referring to the decline in Maoist-affected districts from 125 to just 11.

Modi further affirmed, "While 90 per cent success has been achieved, I'm confident that police forces will succeed in completely eliminating Maoist violence," attributing these achievements to the perseverance of security forces and police.

Modi also credited India's startups and indigenous defence units for their role in the country's defence transformation. He underscored that the new generation of innovators is making significant strides, fostering greater self-reliance and technological advancement within the defence sector.