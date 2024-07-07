Where will Bengaluru's second airport come up? Here's what a top Karnataka minister has to say

Karnataka Infrastructure Minister MB Patil announced on July 7 that the state government will soon hold a meeting to determine the location for Bengaluru's proposed second airport.

Patil stated that the decision will consider two key factors: passenger load and connectivity to the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Related Articles

"If we prioritize passenger load, areas such as Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road are strong contenders," Patil explained. "However, if connectivity to the existing airport is the focus, places like Tumakuru and Dobbaspet will take the lead."

These considerations will be discussed in the upcoming departmental meeting and reviewed with the Chief Minister. The matter will also be addressed in the cabinet meeting," he added.

Patil noted that the exclusivity clause with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which restricts the establishment of another airport within a 150-km radius, expires in 2032. This opens the possibility for a new airport by 2033. "Considering the time required for land acquisition and compensation for landowners, the government has initiated the planning process," he said.

Patil emphasized that major cities like New York and London have multiple airports. "In Mumbai, the distance between the two airports is 36 km," he pointed out.

Regarding the Tamil Nadu government's decision to build an airport in Hosur, Patil said it needs to be examined whether the exclusivity clause with BIAL applies to this situation.

The Karnataka government is actively scouting for land for the second airport, and further developments are expected following the scheduled meetings.