Whiskey-ice cream racket: Hyderabad excise department raids ice cream parlour selling illicit frozen treats

The Hyderabad Excise Department conducted a raid on the popular Ariko Cafe Ice Cream Parlour, located in Jubilee Hills, discovering that the establishment was serving ice cream laced with whiskey.

Authorities report that the cafe was discreetly marketing this unconventional treat, mixing traditional ice cream with a substantial amount of whiskey and selling it at premium prices. During the operation, officials seized 23 units of the illicit ice cream, weighing a total of 11.5 kilograms.

Sharath Chandra Reddy, the owner of the parlour and the alleged mastermind behind this boozy selling strategy, was reportedly caught in the act, mixing 60 ml of whiskey into each kilogram of ice cream. Two of his employees, Dayakar Reddy and Shobhan, were also implicated in the scheme and faced charges related to the production of the alcoholic dessert.

In an additional layer to the operation, Reddy and his accomplices were found promoting their whiskey-infused ice cream on Facebook, targeting customers eager for a unique, adult-only dessert.

Excise Superintendent Pradeep Rao emphasized the seriousness of the violation, stating, "Selling alcohol-based products to children is a serious violation, and we will take strict action."

A case has since been registered against those involved, and the investigation continues as authorities seek to ensure compliance with alcohol distribution regulations.

