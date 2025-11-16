White-collar terror probe widens: Haryana woman doctor held in J&K, links traced to Delhi and UP

A woman doctor from Haryana, posted at a government medical college in south Kashmir, has been detained for questioning after investigators traced what they described as a "white-collar" terror module with links extending from Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi.

Counter-intelligence teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided a rented accommodation in Anantnag’s Malaknag area and detained Dr Priyanka Sharma, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, who has been working at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, officials told India Today TV.

Advertisement

A mobile phone and SIM card recovered from her residence have been sent for forensic examination, and a team from Haryana is expected to arrive in Anantnag for background verification.

Sources said Sharma’s name surfaced following the arrest of Adeel, a former GMC staff member, whose interrogation pointed to individuals allegedly providing logistical and financial support to the terror module. Call-detail records led the police to Dr Sharma’s residence.

The leads from Kashmir have now prompted a parallel operation in Uttar Pradesh, where around 200 Kashmiri-origin medical students and doctors are under scrutiny. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has reached out to colleges and universities across Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Saharanpur, and other cities as part of the widening investigation.

Advertisement

The detention comes amid an expanding probe into the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people earlier this month. Three men — including two doctors from Haryana’s Al-Falah University — were arrested on Friday night during coordinated raids in Dhauj, Nuh, and nearby areas.

The university is now facing its own legal scrutiny. Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has registered two FIRs for cheating and forgery after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged irregularities. A police team visited the university’s Okhla office in Delhi to collect documents and verify the credentials of individuals under investigation.

Investigators said Mohammad and Mustakim, the two detained doctors, were in contact with Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort. Both were allegedly linked to Dr Muzammil Ganaie, already arrested in the “white-collar” module case. One of the detained doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast for an AIIMS interview, officials said.

Advertisement

Another man, Dinesh alias Dabbu, has been detained in Haryana for illegally selling fertiliser. Authorities believe members of the module pooled about ₹26 lakh to procure explosive materials, spending ₹3 lakh on NPK fertiliser. Police are investigating whether Dinesh supplied the fertiliser and whether his network extended beyond unlicensed sales.

In a related development, a tea vendor in Wazirpur Industrial Area was questioned after CCTV footage showed the Red Fort blast suspect Umar stopping at his stall before the explosion. Police are also analysing vehicle logs and CCTV footage from Sunehri Masjid parking, where Umar’s car was parked for nearly three hours. Every vehicle during that period is being logged and verified.

According to Faridabad Police, nearly 140 mosques, 1,700 tenants, 40 fertiliser and seed shops, 200 guesthouses, and more than 500 people from Jammu and Kashmir have been checked in a district-wide security sweep.