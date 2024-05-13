Who is Madhavi Latha? BJP Hyderabad candidate asks Muslim women to show face for Voter ID

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha on Monday courted controversy when she personally examined the voter IDs of burqa-clad Muslim women. Latha was doing that to determine the legitimacy of voters, as she contended there were discrepancies in the voter list. This occurred at polling booth no. 122, in the Azampur region of her constituency.



The BJP candidate argued that the names of multiple voters had been mistakenly deleted. Furthermore, she alleged that several people, not hailing from Goshamahal, were mistakenly listed as residents under the Rangareddy jurisdiction.



The situation escalated when the police apprehended several BJP workers. Latha then visited the police station in Mangalhat where the workers were arrested.



Malakpet police station has registered a case against the BJP candidate following the incident. Latha is charged with violating privacy by checking the ID cards and faces of women clad in burqas under her Hyderabad constituency.



The case has been lodged under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

Who is Madhavi Latha?

Pasupuleti Madhavi Latha is an actress and politician known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. She rose to prominence after her debut as a female lead in the 2008 movie "Nachavule," which was a commercial success and won three Nandi Awards. Latha has also appeared in films like "Snehituda" (2009), "Aravind 2" (2013), and "Aambala" (2015).

Madhavi Latha was born into a Telugu family in Hubli, Karnataka. Her parents hail from Coastal Andhra. She earned her degree from Gulbarga University, Karnataka, and pursued post-graduation at Mysore University.

In 2018, Latha joined the BJP. She ran for office from the Guntur West constituency in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election but finished fourth, ultimately not winning the seat.

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is up against sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.