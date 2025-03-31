Who is Nidhi Tewari, 2014 IFS officer appointed as PM Modi’s private secretary?

Nidhi Tewari, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as the new Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This appointment was sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and officially announced by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Tewari's new role is set at Level 12 of the pay matrix and is co-terminus with her current position or until further orders are issued.

Tewari is currently fulfilling the role of Deputy Secretary within the PMO, a position from which she will transition to her new responsibilities. The DoPT stated that her tenure would be linked with the term of the current administration or until further directives are provided.

Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Nidhi Tewari, an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 2014 batch, has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office since January 6, 2023. She initially joined as Under Secretary in 2022.

Tewari is from Mehmurganj in Varanasi, PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency since 2014. She secured the 96th rank in the Civil Services Examination in 2013. She had worked as an Assistant Commissioner in Varanasi before clearing UPSC.

Before joining the PMO, Tewari served in the Ministry of External Affairs, where she worked in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division. Her expertise in international relations saw her play a key role in the PMO, particularly in the ‘Foreign and Security’ vertical, reporting directly to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.