The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday picked Nitin Nabin, minister in the Bihar government, as the National Working President of the party. A four-time BJP MLA from Bankipur in Patna, Nabin is considered one of the BJP's prominent younger leaders from Bihar​.

An official order issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said the appointment was approved by the party's Parliamentary Board. "The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Nitin Nabin, Minister, Government of Bihar, as the National Executive President of the Bharatiya Janata Party," the order stated.

He has served as a minister in the Bihar government in multiple stints; recent portfolios have included Road Construction and Urban Development. He has previously been associated with the BJP's youth wing, having served as National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Nabin, who is also the in-charge of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, is the son of late Nabin Kishore Sinha, a veteran BJP leader in Bihar, and comes from a Kayastha family with a longstanding political background.

"His tenures as a Minister in Bihar and his role as Prabhari of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding, marked by effective leadership and organisational strength," said BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya. "This appointment reflects the BJP's focus on capable leadership and signals a generational shift. Wishing him great success in this important responsibility."

He has been elected as an MLA four consecutive times since his by-election victory in 2006. In the recent Assembly elections, he won from Bankipur, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

