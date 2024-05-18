'Why ask for votes on basis of mangalsutra, religion?': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why he was seeking votes based on 'mangalsutra', 'buffalo', and religion.

Gandhi, while speaking to India Today, said that if PM Modi is confident in his government's performance, he should seek votes based on his work over the past 10 years.

"Why are you (PM Modi) asking for votes on the basis of mangalsutra, bhains, and religion? Why doesn't PM Modi tell the people what work he has done in the past 10 years?" Gandhi said.

In a blunt attack on PM Modi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said unemployment is at its highest in 45 years.

She said after PM Modi in his speech claimed that Congress's agenda was to redistribute wealth to "infiltrators" and that "they won't even leave your mangalsutras" if elected.

Days later, Priyanka responded, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi's mangalsutra was sacrificed for the country's sake.

At another rally in Banaskantha, Gujarat, PM Modi warned voters that Congress would take away "your buffaloes" if it won the elections.

"If you have two buffaloes, the Congress will take away one if it wins the Lok Sabha elections," the Prime Minister had said.

In the interview, Priyanka criticized the BJP for the Agnipath recruitment scheme, saying it dashed the hopes of Army aspirants.

She also attacked the BJP over inflation and price rises, saying it affected women the most.

"Today, if a woman is going to the shop to buy five things, she comes back after buying two. This has created nervousness among women," she further said.

She also mocked the PM's call for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

"PM Modi gave the call of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' 10 years ago. Then why didn't he make the country developed in the last 10 years? Several schemes, like the Ujjwala LPG scheme, were a UPA-era scheme," Priyanka Gandhi said.