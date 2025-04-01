Will Annamalai step down as Tamil Nadu BJP president? Here's what we know

K Annamalai, the current president of BJP Tamil Nadu, might soon step down from his position as the party looks to strengthen its alliance with AIADMK. This move is reportedly driven by strategic caste considerations rather than any form of disciplinary action.

Annamalai was informed of this potential change during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Shah's discussions with AIADMK leader Palaniswami have paved the way for renewed alliance talks, with a focus on long-term strategies, The Indian Express reported citing sources aware of the matter.

Annamalai has conveyed his unwavering loyalty to the BJP, stating, "He conveyed that he doesn’t have any second thoughts regarding his commitment to the party, and is even ready to work as a mere cadre."

His future role within the party remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from continuing in his current position to taking on a national role.

A senior BJP leader affirmed, "Whether Annamalai exits from the state president’s post or not, he remains a key figure in the party’s long-term strategy for Tamil Nadu. Whether he takes on a national role or a different assignment in the state remains to be seen."

Nainar Nagendran, a BJP MLA from the Thevar community, is considered a frontrunner to replace Annamalai. Nagendran's potential appointment aligns with BJP's strategic move to consolidate influence in Tamil Nadu's southern districts, key regions in the AIADMK-BJP alliance against the DMK.

According to a senior BJP leader, the saffron party aims to consolidate its presence beyond western Tamil Nadu and bringing in a Thevar leader like Nagendran is one step in this direction.

"Bringing in a Thevar leader like Nagendran could help expand its influence in the southern districts and beyond, where the AIADMK-BJP alliance will need to counter the DMK’s stronghold."

Annamalai's efforts in Tamil Nadu have been acknowledged, with Amit Shah's "social engineering strategies" reportedly making "remarkable" progress in the state.

Annamalai himself has refrained from commenting directly on the alliance, stating, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about it recently at a function. You can take that as the final view (of the party)."

During his tenure, Annamalai provided the BJP high command with "a detailed political study of Tamil Nadu," presenting a micro analysis of the state's political landscape.

He explained, "As a cadre and leader, I have done a micro analysis and presented the same to the party’s national leaders, with proof, on the condition of the state unit now and how it should go forward."

Annamalai has argued for the BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the western and southern regions. He asserted, "I have always been clear… I did not come to politics for power, I came to make a change in Tamil Nadu politics." His focus remains on the party's long-term growth and strategic positioning within the state's complex political milieu.

As alliance discussions progress, Amit Shah's engagement with key Tamil Nadu political figures has been transparent. Annamalai remarked on Shah's meeting with Palaniswami, asserting, "There was nothing wrong in it. There is no need for BJP leaders to meet any party leader discreetly."