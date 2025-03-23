Annamalai fires back at Shivakumar: 'Best wishes in your pursuit to topple Siddaramaiah and become CM'

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai hit back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday, wishing him “all the best” in his efforts to become Chief Minister by toppling Siddaramaiah.

“Yes, I diligently served Karnataka's people as a Police Officer. Thanks for the noteworthy mention Thiru @DKShivakumar avare,” Annamalai posted on X. “Also, thank you for wishing this poor man & my best wishes to you in your undying efforts in the pursuit of becoming the CM of Karnataka by toppling Thiru Siddaramaiah from his chair!”

Yes, I diligently served Karnataka's people as a Police Officer. Thanks for the noteworthy mention Thiru @DKShivakumar avare.



Also, thank you for wishing this poor man & my best wishes to you in your undying efforts in the pursuit of becoming the CM of Karnataka by toppling… pic.twitter.com/U5ZN8emCOF — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 22, 2025

The post came after Shivakumar earlier in the day dismissed Annamalai’s remarks on Parliamentary delimitation, saying what truly matters is the position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Annamalai is not important here, it is important what the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) are conveying to the country. Poor Annamalai doesn't know anything,” Shivakumar told reporters before departing from Chennai to Bengaluru.

Shivakumar also accused Annamalai of prioritising party loyalty over the interests of his state. “He is just doing his job, he wanted to show more loyalty to his party....he is not showing loyalty to his state, he is showing loyalty to his party,” he said.

The Karnataka Congress chief was in Chennai to attend the ‘Fair Delimitation’ meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday. Stalin has argued that delimitation based on population would reduce Lok Sabha seats for southern states and has urged that the freeze based on the 1971 Census be extended for another 25 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously said that pro rata delimitation would not impact southern states. Annamalai echoed that position again on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu BJP staged a protest across the state in front of their houses, holding black flags condemning Stalin for his red carpet welcome to INDI alliance partners. In a tweet, Annamalai said the INDI alliance partners were "continuously betraying TN farmers in the Cauvery & Mullai Periyar issue, exploiting the natural resources of our state and turning the border districts of TN into a dumping ground for medical waste from Kerala."

Shivakumar said he welcomed the black flags shown to him by the BJP when he reached Chennai on Saturday. Calling Annamalai a "poor man", Shivakumar said he had served Karnataka during his stint as an IPS officer. "This officer (Annamalai), poor man, is from my state. He has served us. He knows our strength. Let him do his job. I wish him all the best," the Deputy CM told reporters responding to a query in Chennai.