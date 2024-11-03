‘Will be killed like Baba Siddique’: Mumbai Police receives death threat against Yogi Adityanath

scorecardresearch
Business Today
The security cover of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been increased after Mumbai Police said it received a death threat against the CM if he doesn’t step down.  

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was killed after being shot by three individuals in Bandra East, Mumbai, on October 12 evening. 

The 66-year-old politician was shot in the chest after which he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Siddique had received a death threat 15 days ago and was put under ‘Y’ category security. 

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates)

Published on: Nov 03, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
