‘Will be killed like Baba Siddique’: Mumbai Police receives death threat against Yogi Adityanath

The security cover of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been increased after Mumbai Police said it received a death threat against the CM if he doesn’t step down.

Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received a call from an unknown number that claimed Adityanath would meet a fate similar to that of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not resign in the next 10 days.

Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter and are also attempting to locate the perpetrator of the death threat against CM Adityanath.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was killed after being shot by three individuals in Bandra East, Mumbai, on October 12 evening.

The 66-year-old politician was shot in the chest after which he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Siddique had received a death threat 15 days ago and was put under ‘Y’ category security.

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates)