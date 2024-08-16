Will contest elections and get our own majority in J&K: NC President Farooq Abdullah

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah announced his intention to contest, expressing confidence that the party will secure an outright majority in the Union Territory.

The region has not had an elected legislative body for over five years. Abdullah's declaration came during an exclusive interview with India Today.

“I welcome the decision of the ECI to announce Assembly polls in J&K. I will be contesting the elections. We will get a majority on our own,” Abdullah stated confidently.

Regarding a potential pre-poll alliance, Abdullah noted that discussions would be held but he refrained from confirming if the party would enter into partnerships with other political parties. "Can't say yet whether we will enter into a pre-poll alliance with any party or not. We will hold discussions on that," he elaborated.

The 86-year-old former Chief Minister, who opted not to contest in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, reiterated his commitment to participate in the Assembly election.

In a recent statement in Doda district, he mentioned, “Omar Abdullah (his son) does not want to fight the elections under the present setup. He has made up his mind that he will not fight the elections till the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. However, I am going to fight the elections as I am not dead.”

Farooq Abdullah highlighted unemployment and inflation as significant challenges facing the region. His remarks come amid rising tensions due to increased encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. He previously raised concerns over the escalating infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan, questioning the effectiveness of military deployments along the borders.

“There is so much military deployed on the borders (in Jammu and Kashmir), which I feel is not there in any other country, but still they (terrorists) are managing to sneak into this side. They are all in close collaboration, united for our destruction,” he stated.

The Election Commission is set to announce the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir today at 3 pm, following a recent visit to assess the region's electoral preparedness. This will mark the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of its special status under Article 370.