EC to announce schedule for Maharashtra, J&K, Haryana assembly elections today

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon.

A media invitation from the EC for a press conference at around 3 pm did not specify which states the election schedule would cover, newswire PTI reported. The EC will announce the dates for various stages of the election, including the filing of nominations, polling days and the declaration of results.

Related Articles

The legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to conclude their terms on November 3 and November 26, respectively. While Maharashtra has a total of 288 assembly seats, Haryana has 90 assembly constituencies.

Additionally, the poll panel aims to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Union Territory has been functioning without an elected government since 2018.

Assembly elections were last held in J&K in 2014. In 2019, the Modi government bifurcated the erstwhile state into 2 Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The special status granted to the erstwhile state under Article 370 was revoked. Since 2019, the Union Territory has been under the rule of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Recently, the Election Commission visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to assess election preparations but has not yet visited Maharashtra. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last week said that the poll body is "committed" to conducting elections in J&K as soon as possible.

He further said that the people of the Union Territory will give a befitting reply to "disruptive forces." In order to facilitate elections in J&K, the ECI has invited non-recognised but registered parties to apply for their election symbols.

This implies that those political parties registered with the EC, even though not recognised as regional parties, can field their candidates under a common election symbol. The state witnessed an overall 58.58 per cent voter turnout in the recently conducted Lok Sabha elections.