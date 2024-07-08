'Will drag him like he...': Here's what a man has to say about BMW hit-and-run accused

The husband of the 45-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run involving a BMW in Mumbai's Worli demands harsh punishment for Mihir Shah, 24. He stated that he would "pursue justice for my wife" just as his wife was "victimized."

He added that his wife could have been saved if the driver had braked in time.

Pradeep Liladhar Nakhva, husband of victim Kaveri Nakhva, spoke to the media at the Worli police station. He recounted that on Sunday morning, around 5:30 a.m., their scooter was hit from behind by a speeding BMW as they were returning from Crawford Market after buying fish.

"We were riding at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour when a speeding car hit us from behind. Due to the impact, we landed on the bonnet of the car," the husband was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Recounting the harrowing incident, he said, "The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel. I tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the west end of the sea link."

The car was allegedly driven by 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a leader in Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Mihir has been missing since the accident.

Meanwhile, police arrested Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah. However, the Mumbai court granted him bail the next day for Rs 15,000.

With sorrow and anger in his voice, Pradeep Nakhwa tearfully expressed, "I have two children. We've lost everything. My wife is gone, but the accused must face severe punishment for this accident."

According to Mumbai police, the car dragged the woman for over 2 kilometers. She was rushed to the hospital right after the incident, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

There is suspicion that Mihir was intoxicated during the accident, as he was seen at a bar in Juhu a few hours before. However, the bar owner stated that Mihir only consumed Red Bull while he was there.