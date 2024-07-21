'Will give them a shelter if...': Mamata Banerjee promises to offer help amid Bangladesh crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that the Trinamool Congress-led state government would offer shelter to people from violence-hit Bangladesh "if they come knocking on our doors."

"I cannot speak anything about Bangladesh as it is another country. The Indian government will speak about that. But if helpless people (from Bangladesh) knock on Bengal's door, we will give them shelter. There is a resolution of the UN. Neighbours will respect refugees," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the TMC amid heavy rain in Kolkata.

"I assure all cooperation to Bengal residents whose relatives are stuck in violence-hit Bangladesh," she added.

Bangladesh authorities have imposed a strict curfew nationwide, with military personnel patrolling parts of Dhaka. This follows violent clashes over government job allocations that resulted in over 40 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Mamata Banerjee also praised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who attended the event, for his party's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"The government at the Centre won't last long. This is not a stable government and will collapse soon," she said.

"The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government is continuing in power by misusing agencies and other means," the Trinamool Congress chief added.

"The people of Bengal have fought with the BJP and left them behind, the same happened in Uttar Pradesh... The people sitting in the government in Delhi are in power only for a few days. 'Woh sarkaar chalne wali nahi hai, woh sarkaar girne wali hai' (that government is not going to last many days, it will fall soon," Akhilesh Yadav said at the rally.