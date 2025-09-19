'Will rebuild, make it even bigger': LeT commander admits Muridke camp was destroyed in Op Sindoor, video goes viral

A video circulating online has surfaced, reportedly featuring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Qaasim, in which he admits that the Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke, Pakistan, was destroyed during Operation Sindoor. The appearance of the commander, surrounded by debris, directly challenges previous denials from Pakistani authorities regarding the extent of destruction caused by the Indian military strike.

In the video, Qaasim can be seen standing amidst the ruins, stating, "I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke... It was destroyed in the attack." He openly acknowledges the damage and attributes it to the recent operation, adding, "I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke... It was destroyed in the attack (during Operation Sindoor). We will be rebuilding it and making it even bigger."

Qaasim further claims that the Markaz Taiba facility had played a significant role in training individuals associated with militancy. He adds, "From here, big names in Mujahideen got trained here and achieved Faiz (Victory)," highlighting the camp's importance in LeT operations.

BusinessToday.in could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The video appeals directly to followers, with Qaasim urging youths to join the Daura-e-Suffa programme, which, according to reports, offers basic combat training and indoctrination.

This video is the latest in a series of confessions by militant leaders following Operation Sindoor. Earlier, Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted in a separate video to the destruction of the Markaz Subhan Allah headquarters in Bahawalpur during the same operation.

India maintains that its strikes targeted nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, claiming these locations were active terror hubs. The Markaz Taiba complex, established in 2000, has been described as LeT's most significant training centre, providing arms, physical training, and radicalisation for recruits from both within Pakistan and abroad.

Meanwhile, Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur has served as the main indoctrination site for Jaish-e-Mohammed since 2015, and has been linked to several high-profile attacks, including the Pulwama incident in 2019.