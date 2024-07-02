'Will remove EVM by winning through it': Akhilesh Yadav says he won't trust EVM even if he wins 80 seats in UP

Samajwadi Party chief and Kannuaj MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted the Election Commission, saying there was a question mark on the poll body. He said he had no trust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "And even if I win 80 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, I won't trust EVM. During the elections, I had said that by winning through EVM, we would remove EVM. The EVM issue is not dead...until EVM is removed, Samajwadi people will stick to our demand," Yadav said in the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | On EVMs, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says,"...EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa, mein 80/80 seats jeet jaun tab bhi nahi bharosa...The issue of EVM has not died" pic.twitter.com/UJIS6hBGQt — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

During his speech, the SP chief spoke on a host of issues such as paper leaks, development in Varanasi, and unemployment in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the truth is that the paper leak was being done by the government so that it doesn't have to give jobs to youth.

Yadav also said that the Samajwadi Party is in favour of caste census and it can never accept the Agniveer scheme. "When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped," he said. He further said that a legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not been implemented. "Horticulture crops should also be given MSP."