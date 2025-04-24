Pakistan on Thursday escalated its rhetoric, declaring that any attempt to divert or block water flows under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an "Act of War" and met with a response across the "complete spectrum of National Power." The statement from the Prime Minister's Office came amid a severe diplomatic escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 26 people dead.

Advertisement

"Pakistan vehemently rejects the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension. Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs," the Pakistan PMO said.

It added, “Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power.”

The move came a day after India, in a strong retaliatory stance, announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, citing Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism. The decision came after a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that targeted tourists, including two foreigners.

Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry had stated, “The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

India also ordered the closure of the Attari integrated checkpost, cancellation of SAARC visa privileges for Pakistani nationals, and declared Pakistan’s military and defence advisors in New Delhi persona non grata. It also decided to recall its own advisors from Islamabad.

In response, Pakistan announced its own set of countermeasures. “Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance,” the PMO said.

Among the actions, Pakistan declared the immediate closure of the Wagah Border Post and suspended all cross-border transit through that route. “Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025,” it stated.

Advertisement

Pakistan also suspended all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas issued to Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims, and instructed those under SVES to exit within 48 hours.

The Indian Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in Islamabad have been declared persona non grata and directed to leave by April 30. "These posts in the Indian High Commission are deemed annulled. Support staff of these Advisors are also directed to return to India," the statement noted.

The strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be cut to 30 officials, effective April 30. Additionally, Pakistan's airspace has been closed to all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines, and all trade with India — including that via third countries — has been suspended with immediate effect.

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a rare and consequential step, is expected to impact regulated water flows from key hydroelectric projects on the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — which Pakistan relies on heavily for agriculture and power. New Delhi’s move marks a shift in its strategic playbook, leveraging water as a pressure point after years of cross-border tensions.