Wintrack vs Chennai customs dept: Finance ministry orders inquiry into bribery allegations

The Ministry of Finance has directed the Department of Revenue (DoR) to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into issues raised by Chennai-based logistics company Wintrack Inc. The development comes after the Chennai-based logistics company ceased its import and export operations in India, citing alleged harassment and systematic extortion by Chennai Customs.

A senior DoR officer has been deputed to carry out a detailed fact-based probe, which will include hearings with all parties concerned, officials, and examination of documentary evidence, the ministry said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

The ministry underscored that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and assured expeditious action in accordance with the law.

"The Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai). The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue," the tweet read.

In its statement, the government highlighted recent reforms to make the tax and revenue ecosystem more taxpayer-friendly. These include the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, faceless customs procedures, and new appellate bodies for dispute resolution—all aimed at boosting transparency and ease of doing business.

The Finance Ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening trust with businesses and ensuring a fair, efficient, and transparent system for all stakeholders.

Wintrack vs Chennai Customs department saga

A dispute between Wintrack and Chennai Customs escalated after the company announced its closure, citing "relentless harassment" and bribery by customs officials. The company declared it would cease import/export activities from October 1, 2025, blaming ongoing harassment and retaliation for exposing bribery practices.

Wintrack's founder, Prawin Ganeshan, made specific allegations, naming officials and claiming bribes were paid to clear shipments, including a "Faceless Assessment Officer at Mumbai" and SIIB officers. He shared details of payments and negotiations.

Chennai Customs publicly denied the claims, describing them as "false" and "a deliberate tactic to pressure officials." They stated the importer had a pattern of making unsubstantiated corruption allegations and referenced a specific Bill of Entry in their rebuttal.

Customs argued the shipments involved "misdeclaration and misclassification" and cited undeclared USB charging cables requiring EPR certification. They also alleged Ganeshan deleted his allegations after rebuttals.

Authorities further accused Ganeshan of "threatening media exposure and self-harm" during official proceedings, which they said was documented.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said all facts would be examined and action taken as warranted by law, supporting the compliance defense.