‘Witness to numerous heroic deeds’: India bids adieu to MiG-21 jets, part of IAF for 60 yrs

As the Indian Air Force bade goodbye to the legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the combat fleet the nation’s pride and a mighty war machine. The MiG-21 jets streaked through Indian skies for the last time on Friday after being part of the IAF for more than six decades.

Singh said there is a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped the confidence of the air force. "MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties…The history of military aviation is incredible. The MiG 21 added many proud moments in our military aviation journey," Singh told the gathering at the farewell for MiG-21s.

IAF chiefs AY Tipnis, SP Tyagi and BS Dhanoa, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first man on the International Space Station, along with scores of veterans, many who had piloted the aircraft, were present on the occasion.

"For a long time, MiG-21 has been a witness to numerous heroic deeds. Its contribution has not been limited to a single event or a single war. From the war of 1971 to the Kargil conflict, or from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, there has not been a moment when the MiG-21 has not provided tremendous strength to our armed forces," said Singh, recounting the jets’ contribution to Indian security.

The Russian-origin MiG-21 warhorse was inducted into the Indian Air Force in the 1960s. Following its initial induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to enhance its combat capabilities. The supersonic jets were the main platforms during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. They also played a significant role in the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

However, the aircraft also has had a troubled safety record and has been involved in multiple crashes over the last six decades. The ageing fleet led some to refer to the jets as "legacy coffins".

The MiG-21 jets made their final operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Bikaner, a month before the formal retirement ceremony.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew a sortie in the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with the call sign Badal 3. Dilbagh Singh, who became the Indian Air Force chief in 1981, had earlier led the first MiG-21 Squadron in 1963.

The ceremony featured a display by the IAF's elite skydiving team, Akash Ganga, who jumped from a height of 8,000 feet, followed by a flypast of MiG-21 aircraft, accompanied by the precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute. The fighter pilots flew MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation, which roared over the skies one final time.