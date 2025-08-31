'World is transforming, it's vital to be...': Xi's message to PM Modi amid tariff tension with US

Chinese President Xi Jinping described India as a "vital friend" of China and called for managing bilateral ties "from a strategic and long-term perspective" during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on Sunday, signaling a potential reset in relations between the two Asian powers.

"It is a great pleasure for me to meet you again this time in Tianjin. Welcome to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Last year, you and I had a successful meeting in Kazan, and the China-India relationship had resumed and started anew. The two sides have implicitly implemented the important consensus we have agreed and the bilateral exchanges and cooperation have since made new progress," Xi said in his initial remarks.

This marked Modi's first visit to China in seven years and comes at a moment of tensions between New Delhi and Washington. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Chinese port city.

Xi further noted the civilizational depth and demographic weight of both nations. "The world is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world’s two most populous countries and part of the Global South. It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together," Xi said.

Prime Minister Modi underscored his commitment to advancing India-China relations based on "mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity." He highlighted the recent resolution of military standoffs as a crucial turning point. "After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," he said, referencing the October 2024 agreement that completed troop withdrawal from the friction points at Demchok and Depsang.

The Prime Minister also recalled his previous meeting with Xi in Kazan during the BRICS summit in October last year. "Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations."

Modi further advocated for people-centric initiatives, mentioning the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and plans to expand direct flight connectivity between India and China. "The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity," he added.

Modi's first visit to Beijing in seven years comes amid a downturn in New Delhi's ties with Washington, driven by US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods and penalties on Indian purchases of Russian crude.

Relations between India and China had deteriorated sharply following the deadly June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh. The recent thaw follows the October 2024 disengagement deal and a visit to India by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this month.