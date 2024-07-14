scorecardresearch
Business Today
Yogi goes for major IAS reshuffle: Chandra Vijay Singh new DM of Ayodhya

Chandra Vijay Singh, the District Magistrate of Sonbhadra, has been made the new DM of Ayodhyat.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday transferred several officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including district magistrates of Ayodhya and four other districts. Chandra Vijay Singh, the District Magistrate of Sonbhadra, has been made the new DM of Ayodhyat.

Ayodhya's current DM Nitish Kumar has been made the MD of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd while Badri Nath Singh, who was special secretary at Raj Bhavan has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra. 

Budaun DM Manoj Kumar will now take charge as Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. He has been replaced by Nidhi Srivastav, who is new Budaun DM. 

Divya Mittal has been made the new DM of Deoria replacing Akhand Pratap Singh, who will take Mittal's place in the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Road Development Authority. 

Vice Chairman (VC) of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Indra Mani Tripathi Has been appointed as the new DM of Auraiya, replacing Neha Prakash, who has been made the Director of Training and Employment, Uttar Pradesh. Prathmesh Kumar, who was the Special Secretary with the CM, has been made the new VC of LDA.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Jul 14, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
