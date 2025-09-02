'You can’t blame Nehru': Suhel Seth says Gurugram is ‘done’ as rain chaos deepens

As Gurugram reeled under heavy rain and a crippling traffic jam, author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth took to X to tear into state government, declaring: “Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine.”

“The first bloke to ruin this was ML Khattar and Nayab Saini just can’t manage this situation,” Seth wrote, targeting former and current chief ministers. “They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru.”

The sharp criticism came hours after the Delhi-Jaipur highway was reduced to a near standstill, with cars backed up bumper-to-bumper for over 7 kilometers. Commuters reported being stuck for more than three hours as Monday’s rain submerged key roads and underpasses across the city.

An Orange Alert has been issued by the IMD, forecasting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on Tuesday.

On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was @mlkhattar and @NayabSainiBJP just can’t manage this situation. The @BJP4India needs some serious introspection. They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) September 1, 2025

In response, the district administration advised all corporate offices to implement work-from-home protocols and asked schools to shift to online classes for September 2. The Haryana government has also instructed field officers to remain on high alert through September 5.

Seth criticized the Deputy Commissioner for issuing advisories only after the chaos began, calling it “post facto information.”

Opposition leaders joined the chorus of criticism. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took a dig at the BJP's “triple engine model of Millennium City urban development,” while Gaurav Pandhi posted photos of the traffic gridlock, calling it “third-class nonsense.”

Skymet Weather said on-and-off rain is likely to continue in Gurugram until September 5, keeping the city under threat of more flooding and disruption.

