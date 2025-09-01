Work from home on Tuesday: Gurugram's directive to offices after heavy rain warning from IMD

Gurugram's District Disaster Management Authority has issued a work-from-home advisory for corporate offices after the Indian Meteorological Department warned of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on Tuesday.

The authority noted that the city had already received "heavy rainfall of over 100 mm" between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday.

Advertisement

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory stated.

#Advisory | Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. 🌧️



📢 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025.



➡️ In view of the forecast:

✅ All corporate offices & private… pic.twitter.com/xCC1pmoKlF — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) September 1, 2025

The order, signed by the District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson of DDMA, directed that the advisory be circulated to all private and government educational institutions as well as for wide publicity through the district’s public relations office.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall on Monday caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram. The city witnessed massive traffic snarls as heavy rain led to waterlogging across key routes, including NH8, Badshapur, Manesar, and Sohna.

Vehicles crawled through flooded stretches, with underpasses and low-lying areas submerged, leaving commuters stuck in long delays. PTI reported that heavy and continuous rain caused massive traffic jams. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Dwarka Expressway and the NH-48 interchange.

