'You too are arming Pakistan, buying Russian oil': Ex-Foreign Secretary fires back at EU

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Thursday hit back at the European Union's Kaja Kallas, accusing the EU and the US of arming Pakistan, which is a major non-NATO ally of the US, and also conducting military exercises with Pakistan. Sibal's response came after Kallas raised concerns about India’s participation in Russian military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil, which, according to her, were obstacles to deepening ties between India and the EU.

Sibal argued that while differences exist between the EU and India, the EU itself is not without contradictions. "Yes, there are differences. EU countries and the US are also arming Pakistan, which is a Major non-NATO ally of the US. Some European countries are also doing military exercises with Pakistan," Sibal pointed out. He further accused the EU of violating international norms when it suited their interests, particularly in relation to Russia and developments in West Asia.

The former foreign secretary also brought up the EU's own dealings with Russia, pointing to its purchase of LNG, oil, and fertilizers from Russia. "Blowing up critical infrastructure like Nord Stream 2. EU itself is buying LNG, oil, and fertilizers from Russia," he said, emphasising that the EU should focus on the benefits of strengthening ties with India rather than emphasising disagreements.

Happymon Jacob, an associate professor of disarmament studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, stressed that India's purchase of Russian oil is in line with international regulations and does not violate sanctions. "India doesn't violate any international sanctions by purchasing Russian oil. India follows the price cap set by the EU, and Europe too purchases energy from Russia," Jacob said, underlining that despite these differences, the EU and India have a lot to gain from closer cooperation.

On Wednesday, Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission, stated that the EU had "clear areas of disagreement" with India, particularly regarding India's participation in Russian military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil. She had also acknowledged that the EU would not be able to completely decouple India from Russia, given the historical ties between the two countries.

"Participating in military exercises, purchase of oil - all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties," Kallas had remarked, adding that it was crucial for the EU and India to build partnerships despite these challenges. She also emphasised that the EU's goal was to avoid pushing India further into Russia's corner.

In addressing the possibility of decoupling India from Russia, Kallas said, "The discussion we also had was whether it's possible to completely decouple India from Russia, considering their history as well. I don't think we have illusions regarding this. The problems we have between ourselves in the relationship are very clear. And we are trying to address them in the negotiations."

