'You went to Army school, I am still serving as captain': BJP's Anurag Thakur counters Akhilesh Yadav on Agnipath Scheme

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's criticisms of Agnipath scheme triggered a sharp reaction from BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur.

While speaking in Lok Sabha, Yadav said, "No youngster preparing to join the forces can accept it. When this scheme came, prominent industrialists were asked to tweet that there is no better job and they will rehire them (Agniveers) once their four-year stint ended."

"But the government knows it is not a good scheme, that's why it is asking BJP-led state governments to give job quota to Agniveers," he added.

Anurag Thakur quickly jumped from his seat to counter his remarks. He said soldiers from Himachal Pradesh had won several medals including Param Veer Chakra. Thakur further highlighted that one rank one pension was implemented under the Modi government. He also assured that there is a guarantee of 100 per cent employment in the Agniveer scheme.

"I come from Himachal Pradesh, which gave the country its first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the late Major Somnath Sharma. Most martyrs in Kargil were from Himachal. It is the Narendra Modi government that fulfilled the long-pending demand of One Rank One Pension. I am saying this, Agniveer has 100 per cent employment guarantee," Thakur responded.

Yadav then stood up from his seat, challenged him to say that Agnipath was a good scheme, and sat down.

"Then what is the need for state governments giving quota (for Agniveers). I went to a military school, we can also count Param Vir Chakras," Yadav asked.

The former Union Minister then said, "He has just gone to a military school, I am serving as Territorial Army captain. Akhilesh ji, don't give gyan."

Yadav responded sharply, taking a jab at Thakur for not getting a ministerial position this time. "Maybe he is agitated because he is no longer a minister. I read pain on your face," he said. Before concluding, Yadav criticized the Narendra Modi government, saying, "This government is not one that would run, it is a government that will topple."