YouTuber Elvish Yadav sent to 14-days judicial custody in snake venom case

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT2 winner, Elvish Yadav, was arrested on Sunday by the Noida Police for alleged involvement in a snake venom case, according to the news agency ANI. Yadav was interrogated about the allegations of using snake venom at rave parties.



Following the questioning, he was arrested along with five others. All were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, on accusations of supplying snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51.

Yadav was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today: DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra



Further details awaited.



Forensic examination confirmed the presence of cobra and krait snake venom in samples collected from the party. The accused will be presented in court, as per the report.

In the early days of November, authorities conducted raids in Noida Sector 49, uncovering a startling discovery: five cobras were seized during the operation. Further investigation led to the rescue of an additional nine snakes, alongside the detection of snake venom at the premises. Subsequent inquiries implicated individuals who allegedly identified themselves with the name Elvish.

Fast forward to February, police officials disclosed findings from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, confirming the presence of cobra and krait snake venom in samples obtained from the location in question.

In a widely circulated video on social media, Elvish Yadav addressed the media coverage surrounding the snake venom case. He denied his involvement in any rave party, asserting that he was in Mumbai at the time, challenging authorities to verify his whereabouts through online searches. Yadav alleged that the police fabricate false cases against innocent individuals to extort money, urging them to prove his presence at the alleged rave party.

Yadav was questioned on November 7, 2023, regarding the case. During interrogation, he claimed that singer Fazilpuria had supplied the snakes to the purported rave party in Noida. A separate video showing Yadav handling snakes also circulated online. However, Fazilpuria later clarified that the viral footage was from one of his music video shoots.

Adding to his list of controversies, Elvish Yadav, also recognized as Siddhartha Yadav, faced legal trouble when an FIR was filed against him in Gurugram. The accusation involved allegations of physical assault against another YouTuber, with the entire altercation captured on video and subsequently circulated on social media.

For those unfamiliar, Elvish Yadav has garnered fame as a prominent YouTuber hailing from Gurugram. His rise to prominence escalated notably after clinching victory in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Additionally, Yadav has showcased his versatility by featuring in various music videos such as "Bad Guy," "Systumm," "Punja Daab," "Rao Sahab," "Hum Toh Deewane," "Meter Khench Ke," and "Bolero."