'Yuvraajs of corruption': PM Modi hits out at Rahul, Tejashwi; calls RJD-Congress alliance 'unnatural'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, accusing them of making false promises to the voters. Speaking to a packed crowd in Bihar's Muzffarpur, PM Modi took a not-so-veiled dig at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav.

“In Bihar’s election fight, there’s now a pair of yuvraajs who consider themselves princes. They have opened shops of false promises. One is the yuvraaj from India’s most corrupt family, the other from Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. These two keep abusing Modi — but what can you expect? Naamdars always try to insult a kaamdar. Their meal isn’t complete unless they’ve cursed a kaamdar," PM Modi said in Muzaffarpur.

He also targeted the RJD-Congress alliance, calling it unnatural and claimed that the two parties have joined hands to loot Bihar again.

“It’s like mixing water and oil. They’ve joined hands only to loot Bihar again. Reports suggest their own leaders are fighting among themselves,” he said. He accused the Opposition of promoting violence, citing that during RJD’s rule, Bihar saw 35,000 to 40,000 kidnappings, and vehicle showrooms were looted. He said today’s campaign songs mention “katta and dunali.”

Modi reacted strongly to Rahul Gandhi’s 'dram' jibe at Modi’s Chhath Puja visit. He said that this was his first Bihar visit after Chhath Puja, which has now gained worldwide recognition.

“Chhath means devotion and equality. My government wants to get it listed as a UNESCO heritage festival. While your son works to honour Chhath, Congress and RJD leaders call it nautanki. See how low politicians will go for votes. Bihar will remember this insult for centuries,” Modi told the crowd, which responded with “Phir ek baar NDA sarkar.”

The rally comes as Bihar prepares for the 2025 Assembly polls, expected in October or November. The NDA — led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), the BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and more — aims to return to power. On the Opposition side, Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD teams up with Congress and Left parties in the INDIA bloc. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting all 243 seats in his first electoral outing.

The NDA commands a total strength of 132 MLAs in the House, comfortably above the majority mark of 122. This includes 78 MLAs from the BJP, 45 from JD(U), and 9 from smaller allies and independents aligned with the coalition. On the Opposition side, the RJD holds 75 seats, followed by the Congress with 19 MLAs. The CPI(ML)-Liberation has 12 members, while the CPI and CPI(M) have two MLAs each. The AIMIM is represented by one MLA in the assembly